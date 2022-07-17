Helium (HNT) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00042517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $7.15 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00099943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00277571 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,021,572 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.