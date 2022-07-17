Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $172.83

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.83 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 168.15 ($2.00). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 169.75 ($2.02), with a volume of 75,957 shares.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £332.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.79.

Henderson International Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

