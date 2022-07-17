Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 101,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,186. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

