Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 170 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

