Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 860 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

