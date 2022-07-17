Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

