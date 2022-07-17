Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

