Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $8.10 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

