Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $949,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $27.86 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,904 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

