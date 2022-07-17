Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.