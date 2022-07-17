Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,350 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 2.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.