Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 7,523 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,589,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,471,000 after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Oracle by 128.5% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

