Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hippo in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hippo stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 2,837,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,446. The firm has a market cap of $469.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.81. Hippo has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hippo will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

