Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and $27,142.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

