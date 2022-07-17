Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0095

Honest (HNST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $890,666.56 and approximately $58,579.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
Buying and Selling Honest
