Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0095

Honest (HNST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $890,666.56 and approximately $58,579.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

