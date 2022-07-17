HOPR Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 0% against the dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and $1.30 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

