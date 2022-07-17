Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($64.20) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €55.10 ($55.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

