ICHI Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $59,408.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00022547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035427 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,854 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
