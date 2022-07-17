ICHI Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $59,408.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.75 or 0.00022547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,854 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

