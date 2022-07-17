IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IG Acquisition Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of IG Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 2,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,223. IG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.

