Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 11,292 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,054 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

