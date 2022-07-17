Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

