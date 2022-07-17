Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.10 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $488.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.73 and a 200-day moving average of $476.07. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

