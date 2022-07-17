Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,057 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.