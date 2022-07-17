Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 14,047 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of VeriSign worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

