Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,686 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.