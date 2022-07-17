Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,037 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $334.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.51. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.