Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

