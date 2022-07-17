Impossible Finance Achieves Market Cap of $980,060.41 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $980,060.41 and approximately $1,282.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

