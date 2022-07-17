Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001247 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $228,665.23 and $3,553.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

