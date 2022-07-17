Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. TheStreet lowered Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.98. Innodata has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Featured Articles

