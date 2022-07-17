Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys $13,008.47 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $13,008.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,920 shares in the company, valued at $644,215.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,419 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,872.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

