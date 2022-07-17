Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys $13,008.47 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $13,008.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,920 shares in the company, valued at $644,215.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,419 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,872.41.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59.
  • On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.
  • On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $23,493.86.
  • On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

