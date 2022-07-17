Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$230,560.03 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$230,560.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,191,085.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

