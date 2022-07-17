Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Director Sells $80,020.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $126.88.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $10,220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $6,649,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $16,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $7,230,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

