Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Director Sells $80,020.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLLP opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $126.88.
RBC Bearings Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
