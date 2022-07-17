Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 361.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 299,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

