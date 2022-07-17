International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.30% of International General Insurance worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Stock Up 0.3 %

International General Insurance stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $364.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

About International General Insurance

(Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

