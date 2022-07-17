Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Update

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Interroll Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,254.45 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,236.47. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,254.45 and a 1 year high of $4,308.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Interroll Company Profile
Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.
See Also
