Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Tops $10.79 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $3.09 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.13 or 0.00544521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00209988 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

