Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 3,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

