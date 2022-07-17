Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

