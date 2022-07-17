Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
