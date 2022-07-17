Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $474,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Welltower by 2,540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

