Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

