Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22.

