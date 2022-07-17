Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,662,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
INVU opened at $0.03 on Friday. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Investview
