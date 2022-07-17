Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 131.5% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,662,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

INVU opened at $0.03 on Friday. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Investview

(Get Rating)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies management, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, repair solutions, and blockchain technologies.

