Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 217.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,792 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

