IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

IQVIA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.08 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.