iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SLQD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

