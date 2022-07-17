iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05.

