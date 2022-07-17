iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

