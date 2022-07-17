iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Position Trimmed by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Brightworth owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

